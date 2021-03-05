Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $515,652.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $13.31 or 0.00028108 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $515,652.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 972,737 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.