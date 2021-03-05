Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $470,146.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $13.15 million and $470,146.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $43.70 or 0.00090353 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,852 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

