Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 7.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.47. 460,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 150,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The stock has a market cap of $449.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

