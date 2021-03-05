Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 5.9%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 135,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 188,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.