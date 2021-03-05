Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s share price rose 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 279,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 138,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

