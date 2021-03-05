Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.98

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

