Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 686,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 226,572 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,118. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.