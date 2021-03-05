Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

