MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of MKS Instruments worth $86,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $150.76 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

