Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Upgraded at Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.
MWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.
MWK stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.