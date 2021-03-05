Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Upgraded at Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

MWK stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

