Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

