Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rose 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.11. Approximately 569,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 527,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.69.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.