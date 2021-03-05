Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $6.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.28.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

