Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 290.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

