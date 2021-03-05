MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,330.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.60 or 0.03137980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00368963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.41 or 0.01020906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00430602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00370787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00251455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00022552 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

