Monavale (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $312,077.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Monavale token can now be purchased for approximately $1,145.67 or 0.02329979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $6.30 million and $312,077.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00366042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Monavale Token Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 6,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503 tokens. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monavale Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.