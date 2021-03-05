Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $7.60 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $14,762.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00437442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars.

