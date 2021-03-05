MonetaryUnit Price Down 12.2% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $9,700.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,750,912 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

