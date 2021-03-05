Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $99,404.97

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $99,404.97 and approximately $148.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,102,660 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

