Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.63% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $268,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $327.97 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

