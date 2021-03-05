Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,324. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
