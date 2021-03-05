Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,324. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.