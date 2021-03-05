Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,094 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

