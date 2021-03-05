Montis Financial LLC Buys Shares of 244,166 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,965,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 16.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 990,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,666,739 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.