Montis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

