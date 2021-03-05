Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 11.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 3.00% of Moody’s worth $1,634,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, hitting $283.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,458. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

