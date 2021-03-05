Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Moody’s worth $115,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $284.07. 18,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,458. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.