MoonSwap (MOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.34 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 242.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $746,294.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00367920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,538,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,517,317 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

