Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Stock Price Down 7%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.51. 697,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,283,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

About Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

