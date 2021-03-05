More Coin (MORE) Trading Down 3% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $95,403.72 and approximately $2,623.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

