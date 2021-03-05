Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MCRUF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MCRUF stock remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

