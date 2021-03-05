Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,486 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $108,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $721,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 170.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $248,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

