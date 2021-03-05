Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $69,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

