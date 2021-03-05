Morgan Stanley Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.14.

TSE:T traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.36. 1,508,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

