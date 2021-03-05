Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $37.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

