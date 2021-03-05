Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Motion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

