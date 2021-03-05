Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.80, but opened at C$0.72. Mountain Province Diamonds shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 2,275 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$151.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.