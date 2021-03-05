MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 647,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.72. The stock had a trading volume of 633,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

