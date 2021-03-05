Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 27,123 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $164,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46.

On Friday, February 26th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $163,562.88.

On Monday, December 7th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $72,047.79.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 260,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

