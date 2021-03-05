mStable USD Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $509,664.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.90 or 1.00169445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010639 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 47,106,963 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

