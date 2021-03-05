MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $436,500.00 in Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of MTBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 343,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,390. MTBC, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MTBC by 147.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in MTBC in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

