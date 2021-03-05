Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.04

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.04 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 231.40 ($3.02). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £138.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

