Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.50

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,129.76 ($14.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. Murray International Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 760.08 ($9.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.15.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

