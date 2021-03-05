MVL Trading Up 25.8% This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $87.13 million and $34.08 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

