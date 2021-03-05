Myomo (MYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MYO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYO. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

