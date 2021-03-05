Myriad Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $22,159.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 202% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,770,833,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Myriad Coin Trading

