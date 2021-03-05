Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 11% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $126.75. Approximately 268,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 278,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

