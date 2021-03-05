Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 4,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,615. The company has a market cap of $253.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.