NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.51

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $24.84. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 49,822 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

