NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.60

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.57). NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.57), with a volume of 17,074 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.60. The firm has a market cap of £20.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

