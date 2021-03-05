Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $49,204.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00463604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00068928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00466815 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

